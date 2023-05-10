News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds The Charles Schwab Corporation

May 10, 2023

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 28 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SCHW positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Allen Operations LLC Existing UNCH-$15,527
Allen Investment Management LLC Existing +916,387-$123,393
Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Existing -195-$552
Circle Wealth Management LLC Existing +2,425-$22
Highland Peak Capital LLC NEW -100,000-$5,238
Nelson Capital Management LLC Existing -52,778-$5,763
Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Existing -298-$171
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Existing +229-$1,930
Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Existing +850-$254
Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Existing +313-$149
Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Existing +748-$129
Nuance Investments LLC Existing +642,189+$33,283
Aggregate Change: +1,409,870-$119,845

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing SCHW positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 3 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Glaxis Capital Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited SCHW common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SCHW share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SCHW at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,152 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SCHW shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SCHW. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,917,678 shares in the aggregate, from 150,090,356 up to 154,008,034 for a share count increase of approximately 2.61%. The overall top three funds holding SCHW on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of SCHW Held
1.Fisher Asset Management LLC 16,704,631
2.Flossbach Von Storch AG 16,619,849
3.Parnassus Investments LLC 9,836,215
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SCHW»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

