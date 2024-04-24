News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Texas Instruments

April 24, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 35 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TXN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Wesleyan Assurance Society Existing UNCH+$34
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Existing -1,466,186-$249,073
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Existing +18+$7
Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Existing UNCH+$707
Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Existing UNCH$UNCH
Focus Financial Network Inc. NEW +4,016+$657
SNS Financial Group LLC Existing +6+$7
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Existing +28,959+$5,201
Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Existing -10+$3
WESPAC Advisors LLC Existing -3,177-$512
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Existing -325,582-$53,704
Brown Advisory Inc. Existing +880+$408
Country Club Bank GFN Existing -89+$5
JGP Wealth Management LLC Existing -877-$71
Ritholtz Wealth Management Existing +731+$153
Segment Wealth Management LLC Existing +2,070+$627
Aggregate Change: -1,759,241-$295,551

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing TXN positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TXN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TXN at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 1,596 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TXN shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TXN. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 76,303 shares in the aggregate, from 20,553,797 down to 20,477,494 for a share count decline of approximately -0.37%. The overall top three funds holding TXN on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of TXN Held
1.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 2,399,321
2.Metropolis Capital Ltd 1,775,238
3.Raymond James & Associates 1,559,312
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TXN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN).

