See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Tesla

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 92 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) was held by 30 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TSLA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Power Corp of Canada Existing +6,471+$4,352
Algert Global LLC Existing +277-$336
Harbour Investments Inc. NEW +6,042+$4,069
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Existing +295-$2,895
Holderness Investments Co. Existing -75-$305
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Existing +3,507-$284,481
Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$1,445
BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Existing -3,288-$3,547
Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Existing -375-$1,381
Howe & Rusling Inc. Existing +5-$120
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Existing +6,157+$2,441
HNP Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$227
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Existing +580,877+$841,941
Putnam Investments LLC Existing -67,226-$357,531
NZS Capital LLC Existing +9,046+$2,962
Shay Capital LLC Existing +15,200+$15,853
Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +990-$1,576
Federated Hermes Inc. Existing -77,468-$93,018
Toroso Investments LLC Existing -414-$24,130
Aureus Asset Management LLC Existing +50-$231
Marshall Wace LLP Existing +82,781-$76,476
Mass Ave Global Inc. Existing +17,327+$9,594
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Existing +124,900+$165,149
AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Existing UNCH-$470
Quantinno Capital Management LP Existing +6,639+$1,923
Pathstone Family Office LLC Existing +19,309-$37,504
Lido Advisors LLC Existing +2,470-$11,158
Amalgamated Bank Existing +799-$89,380
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Existing -37-$1,050
Aggregate Change: +737,766-$223,458

In terms of shares owned, we count 19 of the above funds having increased existing TSLA positions from 03/31/2022 to 06/30/2022, with 7 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC, LMR Partners LLP, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited TSLA common stock as of 06/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TSLA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TSLA at the 06/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,731 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TSLA shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TSLA. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 18,171,068 shares in the aggregate, from 269,572,085 up to 287,743,153 for a share count increase of approximately 6.74%. The overall top three funds holding TSLA on 06/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of TSLA Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 68,239,528
2.BlackRock Inc. 55,368,751
3.Natixis 15,271,638
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TSLA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA).

