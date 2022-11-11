Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds T-Mobile US

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 61 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) was held by 22 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in TMUS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Existing -10,433-$1,458
WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Existing -915+$800
Dakota Wealth Management NEW +11,432+$1,534
Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Existing -71,435-$10,511
Intech Investment Management LLC Existing -598,837-$80,641
Sigma Planning Corp Existing +87+$10
RFG Advisory LLC NEW +2,140+$321
Credit Suisse AG Existing -94,569-$13,014
Cornerstone Advisors LLC Existing +32,700+$4,363
Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Existing +31,260+$4,218
Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Existing -2,186-$316
Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Existing -2,977-$485
Gabelli Funds LLC Existing +3,593+$402
Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Existing -3,872-$605
GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Existing -500-$71
Kize Capital LP Existing UNCH-$72
Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Quent Capital LLC Existing +201+$26
Silicon Valley Capital Partners Existing UNCH-$1
CKW Financial Group Existing UNCH-$2
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Existing +30,267+$3,952
Aggregate Change: -677,021-$92,035

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing TMUS positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 10 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the TMUS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held TMUS at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 3,534 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of TMUS shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for TMUS. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 4,397,219 shares in the aggregate, from 57,540,599 up to 61,937,818 for a share count increase of approximately 7.64%. The overall top three funds holding TMUS on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of TMUS Held
1.California Public Employees Retirement System 4,140,112
2.Boston Partners 3,486,727
3.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 3,186,209
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding TMUS»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS).

