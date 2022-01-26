Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Starbucks

BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 26 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SBUX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Birinyi Associates Inc. Existing -1,025+$13
Alera Investment Advisors LLC Existing -99+$9
Index Fund Advisors Inc. NEW +7,853+$919
Atticus Wealth Management LLC Existing +80+$10
Landmark Financial Advisors LLC NEW +1,917+$224
GAM Holding AG Existing -11,590-$1,137
Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Existing +184+$58
Trust Co. of Virginia VA Existing +1,897+$797
Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Existing -132+$3
Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Existing +2,088+$342
Kercheville Advisors LLC Existing -300+$339
Patten & Patten Inc. TN Existing -1+$52
Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC NEW +5,163+$604
Aggregate Change: +6,035+$2,233

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing SBUX positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 6 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited SBUX common stock as of 12/31/2021.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SBUX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SBUX at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 1,123 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SBUX shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SBUX. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 2,210,974 shares in the aggregate, from 28,246,952 down to 26,035,978 for a share count decline of approximately -7.83%. The overall top three funds holding SBUX on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of SBUX Held
1.Nordea Investment Management AB 3,277,197
2.New York State Teachers Retirement System 1,450,985
3.Russell Investments Group Ltd. 861,840
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SBUX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX).

