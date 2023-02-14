See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Standard and Poors Global

Markets
Standard and Poors Global

February 14, 2023

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 160 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) was held by 24 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SPGI positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Existing +33,839+$13,402
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Existing +87+$5,310
Concentric Capital Strategies LP NEW +1,762+$590
Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Existing -1,440+$163
swisspartners Ltd. Existing +924+$573
Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Existing +1,223+$593
Engineers Gate Manager LP Existing -36,438-$11,098
State Street Corp Existing -350,419+$337,076
Janus Henderson Group PLC Existing -2,319+$4,405
APG Asset Management N.V. Existing +23,733+$8,658
AXA S.A. Existing -16,700+$699
RBF Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$1,479
Hoylecohen LLC Existing UNCH+$27
Old North State Trust LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Farallon Capital Management LLC Existing +359,600+$141,675
Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Existing +172+$92
Ethic Inc. Existing +1,893+$1,101
Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Existing -8+$22
Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Existing -12,725-$3,457
BlueMar Capital Management LLC Existing +2,191+$1,085
Evercore Wealth Management LLC Existing +30+$124
Garda Capital Partners LP NEW UNCH$UNCH
Aperture Investors LLC Existing +5,989+$2,270
Aggregate Change: +370,994+$646,464

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing SPGI positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 7 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SPGI share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SPGI at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,626 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SPGI shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SPGI. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,956,153 shares in the aggregate, from 192,773,833 down to 187,817,680 for a share count decline of approximately -2.57%. The overall top three funds holding SPGI on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of SPGI Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 28,933,423
2.BlackRock Inc. 25,194,578
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 8,633,320
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SPGI»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI).

