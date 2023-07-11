News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds SPY

July 11, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SPY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Existing UNCH+$203
Smith Anglin Financial LLC Existing +453+$1,505
Stairway Partners LLC Existing -2,715+$5,864
Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Existing UNCH+$203
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Existing +3,999+$1,858
Parkside Advisors LLC Existing -29+$81
Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Existing UNCH+$203
Level Four Advisory Services LLC Existing +520+$915
Versant Capital Management Inc Existing -1,250-$482
Pure Financial Advisors LLC Existing +55,721+$40,626
City State Bank Existing -20+$132
Financial Management Professionals Inc. Existing +28,381+$12,610
Cox Capital Mgt LLC Existing +182+$120
Foster Group Inc. Existing -1+$53
Stewardship Advisors LLC Existing +223+$120
Quent Capital LLC Existing -1,271+$144
Professional Advisory Services Inc. Existing +11+$106
B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC NEW +668+$296
Trust Co Existing UNCH+$40
Rise Advisors LLC Existing -64-$4
Aggregate Change: +84,808+$64,593

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing SPY positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 7 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SPY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SPY at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 130 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SPY shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SPY. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 830,704 shares in the aggregate, from 1,594,544 up to 2,425,248 for a share count increase of approximately 52.10%. The overall top three funds holding SPY on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of SPY Held
1.Advance Capital Management Inc. 802,087
2.First Hawaiian Bank 349,307
3.West Financial Advisors LLC 239,493
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SPY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

