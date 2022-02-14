Markets
SPY

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds SPY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 129 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY) was held by 59 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SPY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Existing +118+$276
State of Wyoming Existing +202+$118
Sunesis Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$276
Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Existing -3,880,599-$1,642,915
Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Existing -3,880,599-$1,642,915
Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Existing -3,880,599-$1,642,915
Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Existing -3,880,599-$1,642,915
Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Existing +407+$480
Highbridge Capital Management LLC Existing -150,000-$89,572
Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -997-$189
GSB Wealth Management LLC Existing +429+$1,014
Madison Wealth Management Existing -2+$325
Cedar Wealth Management LLC Existing -15+$36
IRON Financial LLC Existing -383+$758
OmniStar Financial Group Inc. NEW +1,791+$850
Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +2,032+$3,678
Fiducient Advisors LLC Existing -71+$1,109
Level Four Advisory Services LLC Existing +9,404+$4,857
Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +285+$1,710
Granby Capital Management LLC Existing +50,000+$26,245
Financial Advisory Service Inc. Existing -3,843-$959
Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Existing +979+$1,366
PFS Investments Inc. Existing -1,511-$670
ARS Investment Partners LLC Existing +951+$3,653
United Bank Existing +1,129+$937
O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Existing +68+$1,087
Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Existing -11,114+$28,080
Arjuna Capital Existing +87+$104
Eagle Asset Management Inc. NEW +12,073+$5,748
American Money Management LLC Existing UNCH+$38
Summit Trail Advisors LLC Existing +3,403+$4,398
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Existing +20,177+$15,656
Laraway Financial Inc NEW +5,540+$2,633
PEAK6 Investments LLC Existing -508,690-$252,816
Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +59+$102
Forefront Analytics LLC Existing -9,567-$2,990
Financial Advisors Network Inc. Existing -43+$22
Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Existing +33,526+$16,347
Cornerstone Capital Inc. Existing UNCH+$53
Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Existing -92+$171
Rice Partnership LLC Existing +209+$304
Portfolio Solutions LLC Existing -99+$57
Mission Wealth Management LP Existing +2,760+$2,358
JT Stratford LLC NEW +1,476+$701
JFG Wealth Management LLC Existing -34+$28
Eagle Strategies LLC NEW +11,105+$5,274
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Existing -22,205+$53,253
Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Existing -2+$40
Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Existing -969+$2,224
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Existing -89,908-$27,721
Advisor Resource Council Existing +290,578+$35,245
Pentwater Capital Management LP Existing +304,200+$70,664
MAI Capital Management Existing +15,352+$27,585
Cable Hill Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$167
Soros Fund Management LLC Existing +340,000+$149,115
Doyle Wealth Management Existing +249+$571
Allianz Asset Management GmbH Existing +471,946+$204,214
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing UNCH+$615
Ingalls & Snyder LLC Existing -116+$148
Aggregate Change: -14,741,522-$6,271,887

In terms of shares owned, we count 25 of the above funds having increased existing SPY positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 24 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions. Worth noting is that Highbridge Capital Management LLC, Cibc World Markets Corp, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA, Renaissance Technologies LLC, Pentwater Capital Management LP, and QCM Cayman Ltd., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited SPY common stock as of 12/31/2021.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SPY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SPY at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 3,534 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SPY shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SPY. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 8,152,297 shares in the aggregate, from 254,194,315 up to 262,346,612 for a share count increase of approximately 3.21%. The overall top three funds holding SPY on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of SPY Held
1.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 61,055,667
2.Bank of America Corp DE 36,434,381
3.TD Asset Management Inc. 15,058,012
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SPY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPY

Other Topics

Stocks Indexes

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular