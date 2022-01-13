Markets
SPY

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds SPY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SPY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Existing -20+$254
Private Capital Management LLC Existing +407+$241
Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Existing +142+$166
New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +473+$1,478
First Hawaiian Bank Existing +5,682+$21,612
Center For Asset Management LLC Existing +4+$23
Rye Brook Capital LLC Existing +472,000+$224,662
Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Existing UNCH+$233
Fusion Capital LLC NEW +503+$239
Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Existing -753+$1,315
Eagle Capital Management LLC Existing +338+$2,717
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$71
Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Existing +887+$429
Pure Financial Advisors LLC Existing +36,419+$26,180
White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Existing +12+$215
Aggregate Change: +516,094+$279,835

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing SPY positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 2 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SPY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SPY at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 115 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SPY shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SPY. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 782,500 shares in the aggregate, from 3,659,688 up to 4,442,188 for a share count increase of approximately 21.38%. The overall top three funds holding SPY on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of SPY Held
1.XR Securities LLC 1,416,650
2.Valeo Financial Advisors LLC 702,288
3.Brookstone Capital Management 559,888
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SPY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPY

Other Topics

Stocks Indexes

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular