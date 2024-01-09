News & Insights

Markets
SPY

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

January 09, 2024 — 01:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SPY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Existing -86+$189
Beacon Capital Management LLC Existing -9,147+$3,822
Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Existing +9,105+$4,765
Wedmont Private Capital Existing -266+$480
Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Existing -137+$32
Interchange Capital Partners LLC Existing -543-$1
Central Bank & Trust Co. Existing -211+$1,904
DBK Financial Counsel LLC Existing -212+$517
Renaissance Investment Group LLC Existing +45+$188
Coho Partners Ltd. NEW +15,201+$7,225
Signature Wealth Management Group NEW +739+$351
Howard Financial Services LTD. Existing -744+$863
Defined Wealth Management LLC Existing -15+$464
First International Bank & Trust Existing +4,376+$4,100
Sage Capital Advisors llc Existing +3,350+$2,482
Aggregate Change: +21,455+$27,381

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing SPY positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 9 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SPY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SPY at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 144 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SPY shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SPY. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 11,340 shares in the aggregate, from 1,835,780 down to 1,824,440 for a share count decline of approximately -0.62%. The overall top three funds holding SPY on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of SPY Held
1.Pure Financial Advisors LLC 628,139
2.Diversified Trust Co 185,647
3.Stairway Partners LLC 180,349
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SPY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Symbol: SPY).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Ken Fisher Stock Picks
 EMFM YTD Return
 PSFE Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksIndexes
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.