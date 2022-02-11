See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Southern

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Southern Company (Symbol: SO) was held by 9 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Firestone Capital Management Existing UNCH+$62
9258 Wealth Management LLC NEW +3,608+$247
Sonora Investment Management Group LLC NEW +3,739+$256
United Bank Existing +203+$254
Aigen Investment Management LP NEW +64,008+$4,289
BCR Wealth Strategies LLC NEW +3,703+$254
Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +80+$140
Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Existing UNCH+$25
Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Existing -1,143+$822
Aggregate Change: +74,198+$6,349

In terms of shares owned, we count 2 of the above funds having increased existing SO positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 1 having decreased their position and 4 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SO at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 3,534 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SO shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SO. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 180,431 shares in the aggregate, from 213,549,994 up to 213,730,425 for a share count increase of approximately 0.08%. The overall top three funds holding SO on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of SO Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 73,889,061
2.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 30,648,405
3.Northern Trust Corp 11,261,104
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Southern Company (Symbol: SO).

