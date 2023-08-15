News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Shopify

August 15, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 92 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Shopify Inc (Symbol: SHOP) was held by 27 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in SHOP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Capital World Investors Existing -1,352,590+$405,340
Capital Research Global Investors Existing -14,073,196+$111,526
Capital International Sarl Existing +8,450+$2,998
Capital International Ltd. CA Existing +1,596+$2,400
Capital International Inc. CA Existing +262,208+$18,754
Capital International Investors Existing -916,190+$184,006
Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Existing -4,572+$4,421
Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Existing -998+$485
Marcho Partners LLP Existing -278,125-$1,787
Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Existing UNCH$UNCH
HAP Trading LLC Existing -6,600+$18
Guggenheim Capital LLC Existing -6,582+$41
Geode Capital Management LLC Existing +262,506+$80,520
Twin Tree Management LP NEW -3,266,500-$211,016
Sei Investments Co. Existing -325,942+$2,500
Covestor Ltd Existing -99-$2
Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Existing -406,166+$219,278
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Existing +1,188,730+$81,184
Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Existing -16,540+$735
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Existing +8,538+$749
Tacita Capital Inc NEW +9,190+$594
Circle Wealth Management LLC Existing +88+$84
Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Existing +12+$135
Fox Run Management L.L.C. NEW +15,343+$991
Strategy Capital LLC Existing -455,349+$10,373
Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Existing +181+$113
NZS Capital LLC Existing -12,359+$6,692
Aggregate Change: -19,364,966+$921,132

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing SHOP positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 14 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the SHOP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held SHOP at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,225 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of SHOP shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for SHOP. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 5,333,370 shares in the aggregate, from 212,616,053 up to 217,949,423 for a share count increase of approximately 2.51%. The overall top three funds holding SHOP on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of SHOP Held
1.Baillie Gifford & Co. 65,550,791
2.Bank of Montreal Can 13,307,721
3.Bank of Nova Scotia 11,195,131
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding SHOP»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Shopify Inc (Symbol: SHOP).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

