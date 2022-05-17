Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds ServiceNow

BNK Invest BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 140 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) was held by 22 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NOW positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Noble Path Asset Management LP Existing -125-$1,000
Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Existing +24,911+$12,018
Point72 Asset Management L.P. Existing -102,367-$74,881
Man Group plc Existing -103,614-$81,782
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Existing -55-$83
Gotham Asset Management LLC Existing +1,960-$813
Bayesian Capital Management LP NEW +2,631+$1,465
Credit Suisse AG Existing -42,895-$66,320
Boston Common Asset Management LLC Existing -72-$105
Barrier Capital Management LLC NEW +17,847+$9,939
FineMark National Bank & Trust Existing +261-$825
Sunbelt Securities Inc. Existing -18-$72
California State Teachers Retirement System Existing -17,667-$42,614
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Existing -69,976-$152,960
Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Existing -17,206-$39,675
Scholtz & Company LLC Existing -4,047-$3,346
Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Existing -1,565-$2,123
Candlestick Capital Management LP Existing +28,154+$3,311
Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Existing -12-$22
Scge Management L.P. Existing +102,000-$20,026
Maverick Capital Ltd. NEW +629+$350
Aggregate Change: -181,238-$459,586

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing NOW positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 14 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Fred Alger Management LLC, and Redwood Investment Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited NOW common stock as of 03/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NOW share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NOW at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,897 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NOW shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NOW. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,501,928 shares in the aggregate, from 104,742,511 up to 106,244,439 for a share count increase of approximately 1.43%. The overall top three funds holding NOW on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of NOW Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 16,295,607
2.BlackRock Inc. 16,092,858
3.Morgan Stanley 6,209,974
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding NOW»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

