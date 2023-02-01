Markets
CRM

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Salesforce

February 01, 2023 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 23 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CRM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -215-$92
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Existing -757-$154
Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Existing UNCH$UNCH
NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Existing -2,131-$1,269
Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Existing -290-$119
Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +237+$10
Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Existing +208-$2
Wolverine Asset Management LLC Existing -28,674-$3,817
Meyer Handelman Co. Existing -785-$494
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Existing UNCH-$17
Red Tortoise LLC NEW +8+$1
Aggregate Change: -32,399-$5,953

In terms of shares owned, we count 2 of the above funds having increased existing CRM positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Hohimer Wealth Management LLC, and Lee Danner & Bass Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited CRM common stock as of 12/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CRM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CRM at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 1,908 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CRM shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CRM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,079,800 shares in the aggregate, from 38,011,356 up to 41,091,156 for a share count increase of approximately 8.10%. The overall top three funds holding CRM on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of CRM Held
1.Parnassus Investments LLC 6,018,220
2.Sustainable Growth Advisers LP 3,979,598
3.Baillie Gifford & Co. 3,312,517
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CRM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ROC
 Consumer Services IPOs
 SLGL Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.