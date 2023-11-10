News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds QQQ

November 10, 2023 — 10:50 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 34 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Invesco QQQ Trust (Symbol: QQQ) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in QQQ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Betterment LLC Existing +310-$262
Valence8 US LP Existing +17,261+$5,551
Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Existing -17,764-$6,813
CPR Investments Inc. Existing -95-$64
Truepoint Inc. Existing +1,476+$507
Manchester Capital Management LLC Existing -2,104-$768
Mizuho Markets Americas LLC NEW +629+$225
Heritage Investors Management Corp Existing -170-$128
Atomi Financial Group Inc. Existing +1,373+$421
White Pine Capital LLC Existing +11-$15
Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Existing +425+$24
Rational Advisors LLC Existing -24,752-$11,190
Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Existing +5-$155
SAM Advisors LLC Existing -598-$673
Ruggaard & Associates LLC Existing UNCH-$21
Rollins Financial Existing +36,613+$11,655
WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Existing +375+$122
Aggregate Change: +12,995-$1,584

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing QQQ positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Mizuho Securities USA LLC, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc., Manchester Capital Management LLC, and Anchor Capital Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited QQQ common stock as of 09/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the QQQ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held QQQ at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,557 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of QQQ shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for QQQ. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,351,846 shares in the aggregate, from 64,724,554 down to 60,372,708 for a share count decline of approximately -6.72%. The overall top three funds holding QQQ on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of QQQ Held
1.Bank of Montreal Can 5,152,377
2.Commonwealth Equity Services LLC 2,312,133
3.Barclays PLC 2,226,521
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding QQQ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Invesco QQQ Trust (Symbol: QQQ).

