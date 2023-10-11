News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Procter & Gamble

October 11, 2023

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 58 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) was held by 40 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Existing +152-$21
Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Existing +213-$1
Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Existing +1-$8
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Existing +5,402+$623
Navalign LLC Existing +454+$12
Ignite Planners LLC Existing -19-$68
Transform Wealth LLC Existing -12,106-$1,876
Successful Portfolios LLC Existing -7-$63
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Existing +373,600+$49,051
KWB Wealth Existing UNCH$UNCH
Strong Tower Advisory Services Existing +30-$26
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Existing -1,053-$427
LVW Advisors LLC Existing -5,708-$957
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Existing UNCH-$10
Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Existing -3,116-$531
Consolidated Capital Management LLC Existing -331-$160
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Existing +2,213+$241
Mechanics Bank Trust Department Existing +326-$296
MJP Associates Inc. ADV Existing -2,207-$373
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Existing -229-$67
Lincoln Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$38
Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Existing -195-$119
Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Existing -170-$142
Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Existing +1,039+$46
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Existing -50-$78
Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Existing +413+$28
Towerpoint Wealth LLC Existing +43-$45
Fluent Financial LLC Existing -204-$225
Hyperion Partners LLC Existing +14-$8
Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Existing +94-$9
Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Existing +160-$24
Grey Street Capital LLC Existing -202-$61
Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Existing -1,229-$452
Cypress Financial Planning LLC Existing UNCH-$13
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Existing -676-$562
C2C Wealth Management LLC Existing -181-$132
D Orazio & Associates Inc. Existing +488+$39
Sabal Trust CO Existing -2,061-$1,392
Greylin Investment Management Inc Existing -825-$143
Sterling Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH-$11
Aggregate Change: +354,073+$41,702

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing PG positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 19 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PG at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 290 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PG shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 273,589 shares in the aggregate, from 9,322,201 up to 9,595,790 for a share count increase of approximately 2.93%. The overall top three funds holding PG on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of PG Held
1.National Bank of Canada FI 1,505,390
2.Hamlin Capital Management LLC 911,732
3.Bartlett & Co. LLC 883,405
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG).

