See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Procter & Gamble

August 04, 2023 — 12:23 pm EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Existing -2,764-$386
Pictet North America Advisors SA Existing +268+$76
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Existing +15,694+$2,409
RWC Asset Management LLP Existing +20,029+$3,481
Schubert & Co Existing -126-$10
Helen Stephens Group LLC Existing +16+$14
Apollon Wealth Management LLC Existing +14,499+$2,341
Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Existing -143+$275
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +129+$42
Ballast Advisors LLC Existing +1,310+$210
Liberty One Investment Management LLC Existing +3,999+$1,108
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Existing -7,402-$661
Quantinno Capital Management LP Existing +5,842+$1,098
All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Existing +182+$54
Banque Pictet & Cie SA Existing -32,383-$3,936
Aggregate Change: +19,150+$6,115

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing PG positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 5 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PG at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 2,871 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PG shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 38,782,555 shares in the aggregate, from 209,201,693 down to 170,419,138 for a share count decline of approximately -18.54%. The overall top three funds holding PG on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of PG Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 21,947,198
2.Barclays PLC 6,334,342
3.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 6,283,711
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG).

