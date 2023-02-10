Markets
PG

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Procter & Gamble

February 10, 2023 — 01:10 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 94 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) was held by 47 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -75-$8
Wealth Architects LLC Existing -5+$196
Keene & Associates Inc. Existing +14+$60
True Capital Management NEW +15,476+$2,345
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Existing +7+$474
Financial Management Network Inc. Existing -431-$4
New Hampshire Trust NEW +37,672+$5,710
Blue Barn Wealth LLC Existing -360-$12
DAGCO Inc. Existing -147+$555
FDx Advisors Inc. Existing +2,932+$2,171
Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Existing -995+$6,415
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Existing -895+$432
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Existing -468,309-$58,500
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Existing +13+$73
Castleark Management LLC Existing UNCH+$96
Nottingham Advisors Inc. Existing +99+$109
Dohj LLC Existing +32+$190
Keystone Wealth Services LLC Existing +7+$64
Capital Planning Advisors LLC Existing -243+$74
Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Existing +246+$185
KWB Wealth NEW +1,322+$200
Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Existing +370+$125
Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Existing +334+$133
Buckley Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,725+$1,392
Mirador Capital Partners LP Existing +1+$172
TCM Advisors LLC Existing +662,864+$162
JGP Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,523+$1,432
Summitry LLC Existing +1,685+$969
Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Existing +26+$79
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Existing -321+$68
Moors & Cabot Inc. Existing -1,665+$3,412
EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Existing UNCH+$164
Ascension Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$389
abrdn plc Existing +27,795+$67,199
Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Existing -262+$1,301
360 Financial Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Existing +371,607+$67,224
Financial Insights Inc. Existing +1,689+$400
ProVise Management Group LLC Existing +5,884+$1,350
Vise Technologies Inc. Existing -292+$175
Capital Square LLC Existing +86+$273
Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$82
Wealthsource Partners LLC Existing -636+$246
Corrado Advisors LLC NEW +342+$52
Wayfinding Financial LLC Existing -372+$185
XML Financial LLC Existing +802+$378
Waddell & Associates LLC Existing +333+$306
Aggregate Change: +656,428+$108,493

In terms of shares owned, we count 22 of the above funds having increased existing PG positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 16 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PG common stock as of 12/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PG at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 3,489 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PG shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,247,422 shares in the aggregate, from 245,583,848 up to 248,831,270 for a share count increase of approximately 1.32%. The overall top three funds holding PG on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of PG Held
1.UBS Group AG 11,360,796
2.Swiss National Bank 9,694,590
3.California Public Employees Retirement System 8,819,322
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of XPEV
 IXC Historical Stock Prices
 ETFs Holding CFRX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.