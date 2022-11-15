Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Procter & Gamble

November 15, 2022 — 09:35 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 136 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) was held by 49 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Existing +4,206+$55
Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Existing -94,406-$19,520
Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -506-$149
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Existing -169,624-$33,684
Aristotle Capital Management LLC Existing -24,544-$131,269
Rodgers Brothers Inc. Existing +2,088-$1,660
Cloverfields Capital Group LP Existing +2,346-$52
Aureus Asset Management LLC Existing +747-$262
Morgan Stanley Existing -982,241-$831,634
Baldwin Investment Management LLC Existing -122-$130
Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$48
M&T Bank Corp Existing +42,079-$10,472
Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$287
JT Stratford LLC Existing -1,382-$478
Abbot Financial Management Inc. Existing -2,498-$688
Eaton Vance Management Existing -90,315-$88,229
Constitution Capital LLC Existing +75-$472
GHE LLC Existing +11,197+$885
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Existing -16,029-$3,464
Alesco Advisors LLC Existing +200-$12
Lokken Investment Group LLC Existing +4-$95
Hutner Capital Management Inc. Existing -633-$1,032
Standard Family Office LLC NEW +1,354+$171
Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Existing +444+$39
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Existing +202-$56
Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing -256-$827
Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +2,763+$84
Heritage Wealth Management LLC Existing +193+$6
Accurate Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,126+$203
Signet Financial Management LLC Existing +579-$123
Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Existing +76,556+$9,264
Point72 Asset Management L.P. Existing -2,900-$370
Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Existing +65,380+$5,121
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Existing -288,544-$13,205
Guggenheim Capital LLC Existing -46,115-$11,484
Cim Investment Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$74
Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Existing +30-$200
Bienville Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$79
OmniStar Financial Group Inc. NEW +2,177+$274
Fiduciary Trust Co. Existing -2,657-$7,254
NinePointTwo Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$45
Renaissance Technologies LLC Existing -1,524,468-$220,939
Trian Fund Management L.P. Existing +132-$79
Verition Fund Management LLC Existing +24,575+$2,811
Lazard Asset Management LLC Existing -543,024-$171,269
HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG Existing UNCH-$208
Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Existing -22-$54
Boothbay Fund Management LLC Existing +3,636+$432
New England Asset Management Inc. Existing -8,938-$2,384
Aggregate Change: -3,557,135-$1,532,942

In terms of shares owned, we count 21 of the above funds having increased existing PG positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 20 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that PDT Partners LLC, Trian Fund Management L.P., and HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PG common stock as of 09/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PG at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,013 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PG shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 8,186,189 shares in the aggregate, from 361,971,519 down to 353,785,330 for a share count decline of approximately -2.26%. The overall top three funds holding PG on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of PG Held
1.FMR LLC 23,326,621
2.State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. 15,800,799
3.Swiss National Bank 10,397,973
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

