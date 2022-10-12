See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Procter & Gamble

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 31 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Existing UNCH-$136
Horan Securities Inc. Existing +3,072-$383
Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Existing +139,433+$17,198
Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Existing +153-$134
Atwood & Palmer Inc. Existing -456-$512
Bremer Bank National Association Existing -361-$227
Addison Capital Co Existing -22-$775
FCF Advisors LLC Existing -810-$311
Accel Wealth Management Existing +2-$39
TAP Consulting LLC Existing +76-$153
Summit Financial Group Inc. Existing -2,028-$1,095
FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -65-$1,157
Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Existing +152-$377
Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Existing +132-$12
Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Existing +2,173+$32
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Existing -200-$208
QP Wealth Management LLC Existing +125-$132
Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Existing +270-$680
Willis Investment Counsel Existing -43,397-$8,711
Bullseye Investment Management LLC Existing +1-$50
Sequent Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH-$89
Aggregate Change: +98,250+$2,049

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing PG positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 8 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PG at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 259 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PG shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 305,437 shares in the aggregate, from 9,890,387 down to 9,584,950 for a share count decline of approximately -3.09%. The overall top three funds holding PG on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of PG Held
1.Mackenzie Financial Corp 2,043,358
2.Gateway Investment Advisers LLC 847,528
3.Meyer Handelman Co. 597,929
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG).

