See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Procter & Gamble

BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 157 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) was held by 68 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Existing +17,830+$2,345
Telemus Capital LLC Existing -426-$340
Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Existing -4,912-$756
Joseph Group Capital Management Existing +512-$14
LSV Asset Management Existing UNCH-$168
High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Existing +229-$111
Financial Advisory Group Existing -4-$16
Norinchukin Bank The Existing -67,402-$11,908
Bessemer Group Inc. Existing +31,928-$1,463
Oxbow Advisors LLC Existing +40-$82
Flossbach Von Storch AG Existing -1,131,183-$221,879
Ithaka Group LLC Existing UNCH-$13
Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Existing +5,226+$749
Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Existing -17,587-$2,858
Ethic Inc. Existing +351+$3
Missouri Trust & Investment Co Existing +2,150+$280
Hamilton Capital LLC Existing +105-$10
Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Existing -160-$305
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Existing -4,985-$3,337
Oarsman Capital Inc. Existing -875-$190
Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Existing -7,000-$1,318
Manchester Capital Management LLC Existing +1,932+$77
Paragon Capital Management LLC Existing +19-$21
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Existing +1,911-$8,821
Avalon Investment & Advisory Existing +6,573-$1,832
Blair William & Co. IL Existing +1,433-$7,651
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -83-$279
swisspartners Ltd. NEW +1,395+$207
Summit Asset Management LLC Existing -119-$223
Kovack Advisors Inc. Existing -941-$301
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Existing +2,522-$1,317
Fosun International Ltd Existing -25,660-$4,298
Citigroup Inc. Existing +20,343-$26,637
Achmea Investment Management B.V. Existing -5,158-$2,651
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Existing +13,487+$615
Altshuler Shaham Ltd Existing -245-$49
Interactive Financial Advisors Existing UNCH-$3
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Existing +4,519-$12,807
Blue Edge Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$23
Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Existing UNCH-$232
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +2,857-$194
Roble Belko & Company Inc Existing +3-$15
Somerset Group LLC Existing UNCH-$14
Boston Partners Existing +779,397+$80,371
TBH Global Asset Management LLC Existing +594-$28
SBK Financial Inc. Existing UNCH-$61
McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Existing -340-$578
Eagle Strategies LLC Existing -896-$159
Covestor Ltd Existing -187-$46
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$155
Vantage Financial Partners LLC Existing +8-$23
Strong Tower Advisory Services Existing +181-$12
Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Existing -23,100-$3,845
Geller Advisors LLC Existing -2-$25
Virtue Capital Management LLC Existing -7,119-$1,174
Trek Financial LLC Existing +360+$23
Garrison Point Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$58
Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Existing +161-$62
Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +687+$13
Rock Point Advisors LLC Existing -25-$58
Legacy CG LLC NEW +72+$10
Cerity Partners LLC Existing +51,811+$5,820
Glenview Trust Co Existing -16,598-$5,422
Qtron Investments LLC Existing -860-$344
River Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +4,821+$615
Montag A & Associates Inc. Existing +1,729-$482
Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Existing -31-$19
Aggregate Change: -360,483-$233,670

In terms of shares owned, we count 31 of the above funds having increased existing PG positions from 03/31/2022 to 06/30/2022, with 26 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC, Coco Enterprises LLC, KWB Wealth, AMP Capital Investors Ltd, and Fund Evaluation Group LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PG common stock as of 06/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PG at the 06/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 3,349 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PG shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,637,529 shares in the aggregate, from 210,371,994 down to 205,734,465 for a share count decline of approximately -2.20%. The overall top three funds holding PG on 06/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of PG Held
1.Swiss National Bank 10,398,173
2.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 7,433,141
3.Parnassus Investments LLC 6,132,978
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG).

