See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Procter & Gamble

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 148 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) was held by 52 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Existing +584+$340
Cassia Capital Partners LLC NEW +3,633+$594
Wallace Capital Management Inc. Existing -1,488+$337
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Existing +330,158+$54,598
Advisory Services Network LLC Existing +4,285+$2,932
Legacy Advisors LLC Existing +249+$86
Junto Capital Management LP Existing +43,799+$14,494
Resolute Advisors LLC Existing -649-$89
FIL Ltd Existing -210,129+$118,883
Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Existing -10+$64
Ameriprise Financial Inc. Existing +1,202,478+$499,040
Pacific Center for Financial Services Existing +102+$111
Marco Investment Management LLC Existing +1,479+$1,690
Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +21+$59
Private Portfolio Partners LLC Existing +180+$177
Loveless Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$353
Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. NEW +156,262+$25,561
Menard Financial Group LLC Existing -501+$157
Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Existing UNCH+$747
Altus Wealth Group LLC Existing +4+$103
Pinnacle Holdings LLC Existing +28+$313
Boit C F David Existing UNCH+$577
Smithfield Trust Co Existing -1,450+$1,417
Drexel Morgan & Co. Existing UNCH+$688
Keystone Wealth Services LLC NEW +2,451+$401
Garrison Point Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$152
Jentner Corp Existing +6+$75
Pathstone Family Office LLC Existing +2,108+$940
Wealth Alliance Existing +1,016+$329
Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. NEW +2,806+$443
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Existing -2,534+$528
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Existing -133+$642
Journey Strategic Wealth LLC NEW +6,761+$1,106
Impax Asset Management Group plc Existing -214+$9,612
Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Existing -450+$17
Columbia Asset Management Existing -1,624+$816
Latash Investments LLC Existing UNCH+$51
Bridgewater Associates LP Existing +501,602+$193,522
FCA Corp TX Existing -1,100+$169
IPG Investment Advisors LLC NEW +2,819+$462
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Existing +1,478+$2,982
Red Door Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,756+$870
RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC NEW +66+$11
Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -1,553+$113
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Existing +12+$398
Alliancebernstein L.P. Existing -1,209,703+$35,275
Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Existing +16,013+$3,805
Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Existing -1,042-$89
Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC NEW +2,051+$336
Credit Suisse AG Existing -65,777+$103,423
Continuum Advisory LLC Existing +368+$273
Wills Financial Group Inc. Existing +85+$1,201
Aggregate Change: +786,303+$1,081,095

In terms of shares owned, we count 22 of the above funds having increased existing PG positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 16 having decreased their positions and 8 new positions. Worth noting is that Susquehanna International Group Ltd., Petrus Trust Company LTA, and Chiron Investment Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PG common stock as of 12/31/2021.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PG at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 4,197 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PG shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 3,550,221 shares in the aggregate, from 782,944,915 down to 779,394,694 for a share count decline of approximately -0.45%. The overall top three funds holding PG on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of PG Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 156,813,285
2.Wellington Management Group LLP 47,593,320
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 43,444,122
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG).

