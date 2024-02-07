News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Phillips 66

February 07, 2024

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PSX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Existing +2,775+$400
Principal Street Partners LLC Existing -2,304-$247
Smithfield Trust Co Existing +165+$38
Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Existing +9+$102
Principal Securities Inc. NEW +16,095+$2,143
First Western Trust Bank Existing UNCH+$52
Montag A & Associates Inc. Existing -79+$22
Gladius Capital Management LP NEW +274+$36
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$171
Ethos Financial Group LLC Existing +24+$34
Vestor Capital LLC Existing +64+$30
Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$43
Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Existing +182+$46
Aggregate Change: +17,205+$2,870

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing PSX positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 2 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC, and Mount Lucas Management LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PSX common stock as of 12/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PSX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PSX at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,123 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PSX shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PSX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 740,165 shares in the aggregate, from 40,127,836 up to 40,868,001 for a share count increase of approximately 1.84%. The overall top three funds holding PSX on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of PSX Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 5,810,752
2.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 2,924,738
3.Pacer Advisors Inc. 2,730,022
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PSX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX).

