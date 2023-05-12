News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Pfizer

May 12, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 81 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) was held by 36 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PFE positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -1,178-$170
Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Existing +12,751-$2,891
Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH-$148
Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Existing +6,177-$755
Pinebridge Investments L.P. Existing +48,475-$14,094
Johnson Financial Group Inc. Existing +21,518-$240
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Existing +1,456,337-$69,549
Wills Financial Group Inc. Existing +2,641-$468
Holderness Investments Co. Existing -1,431-$1,192
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Existing +27,374+$34
RBO & Co. LLC Existing UNCH-$77
Berkshire Money Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$221
Lumina Fund Management LLC Existing UNCH-$313
Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Existing +8,100-$903
Pinnacle Holdings LLC Existing -230-$66
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Existing -10,623-$6,010
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Existing +3,015-$470
Select Asset Management & Trust Existing +4,923-$193
Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Existing +11,150-$622
Cutler Capital Management LLC Existing +20,924-$710
Insight Inv LLC Existing -18,525-$1,120
Security Asset Management Existing -1,447-$261
Element Capital Management LLC NEW +706,875+$28,840
Heritage Trust Co Existing -818-$689
BlackRock Inc. Existing +2,516,132-$4,520,891
Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$1,913
Aureus Asset Management LLC Existing -2,301-$236
Bleakley Financial Group LLC Existing -8,519-$2,138
MML Investors Services LLC Existing -26,827-$9,659
Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Existing +28,000-$208
Crewe Advisors LLC Existing +229-$138
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Existing +669,758+$39,025
Doliver Advisors LP Existing +1,150-$3
Argent Trust Co Existing +5,718-$2,403
HBC Financial Services PLLC Existing +103+$1
German American Bancorp Inc. Existing -3,466-$1,578
Aggregate Change: +5,475,985-$4,572,429

In terms of shares owned, we count 19 of the above funds having increased existing PFE positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 11 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Mattern Capital Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PFE common stock as of 03/31/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PFE share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PFE at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,163 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PFE shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PFE. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 15,735,613 shares in the aggregate, from 860,020,847 down to 844,285,234 for a share count decline of approximately -1.83%. The overall top three funds holding PFE on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of PFE Held
1.State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. 54,261,537
2.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 54,037,160
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 51,866,216
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PFE»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

