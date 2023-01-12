Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Pfizer

January 12, 2023 — 09:45 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PFE positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cairn Investment Group Inc. Existing +1,440+$282
Macroview Investment Management LLC Existing +1+$4
D. Scott Neal Inc. Existing -594+$92
Verity & Verity LLC Existing +12,121+$3,150
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Existing +335+$65
Stonnington Group LLC Existing -10,793-$226
CFO4Life L.P. NEW +28,748+$1,473
Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Existing -12+$91
Pacifica Partners Inc. Existing +132+$23
City State Bank Existing -154+$143
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Existing +6,845+$8,742
MU Investments Co. Ltd. Existing -160+$440
DNB Asset Management AS Existing +14,783+$21,940
LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Existing +11+$73
Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Existing -443+$582
Aggregate Change: +52,260+$36,874

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing PFE positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PFE share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PFE at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 239 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PFE shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PFE. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 364,899 shares in the aggregate, from 11,360,204 up to 11,725,103 for a share count increase of approximately 3.21%. The overall top three funds holding PFE on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of PFE Held
1.Yousif Capital Management LLC 762,158
2.Nexus Investment Management ULC 711,741
3.UMB Bank n.a. 581,700
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PFE»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

