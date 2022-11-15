Markets
PFE

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Pfizer

November 15, 2022 — 09:35 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 118 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) was held by 43 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PFE positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cibc World Markets Corp Existing -306,538-$16,810
Port Capital LLC Existing +668-$58
Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Existing -25,372-$5,470
Milestone Wealth LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Existing -3,485-$1,675
Hoey Investments Inc. Existing +4,753-$133
Trustco Bank Corp N Y Existing -3,064-$464
Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. NEW +4,017+$176
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$51
Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Existing UNCH-$53
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Existing -41,685-$2,607
Horizon Investments LLC Existing +16,725-$952
Annandale Capital LLC Existing +2-$56
United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Existing +6,441-$7,706
Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Existing -163-$86
Israel Discount Bank of New York Existing +911-$89
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Existing +8,438-$554
Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Existing -1,869-$1,144
Private Asset Management Inc. Existing -3,830-$3,102
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Existing -7,292-$1,094
Macquarie Group Ltd. Existing -453,528-$66,715
Redwood Investment Management LLC Existing +8,814+$340
Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Existing -21,746-$2,690
Gabelli Funds LLC Existing -4,800-$5,433
Principal Street Partners LLC Existing -17,449-$1,774
One Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +435-$63
Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Existing +400-$149
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$212
Powell Investment Advisors LLC Existing +2,853+$26
Kore Private Wealth LLC Existing +48-$168
Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Existing +427-$172
Zacks Investment Management Existing +133,641-$13,088
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Existing -255-$797
Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Existing -8,285-$6,872
Robbins Farley Existing -52,808-$2,939
Guardian Capital Advisors LP Existing -28,785-$2,580
Armistice Capital LLC Existing +80,000-$453
Royal Bank of Canada Existing -2,049,694-$305,591
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Existing -14,880-$1,310
Visionary Wealth Advisors Existing -1,873-$2,128
Bluefin Capital Management LLC Existing -8,218+$232
Peoples Bank OH Existing -122-$80
Allstate Corp Existing -1,064-$2,012
Aggregate Change: -2,788,232-$456,556

In terms of shares owned, we count 15 of the above funds having increased existing PFE positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 23 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that JCIC Asset Management Inc., and Oracle Investment Management Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PFE common stock as of 09/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PFE share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PFE at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,013 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PFE shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PFE. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 6,414,411 shares in the aggregate, from 836,713,426 up to 843,127,837 for a share count increase of approximately 0.77%. The overall top three funds holding PFE on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of PFE Held
1.State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. 53,568,997
2.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 41,344,018
3.Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 41,242,414
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PFE»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DOVA
 ANAT Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding BSPM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.