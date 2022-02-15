Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Pfizer

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 123 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) was held by 36 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PFE positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
State Street Corp Existing +5,013,651+$4,784,099
USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC NEW +4,256+$251
Avaii Wealth Management LLC NEW +9,244+$546
LMR Partners LLP NEW +135,914+$8,026
Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Existing +3,515+$2,487
LPL Financial LLC Existing +192,717+$82,509
Banco de Sabadell S.A Existing +6,793+$1,052
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Existing +60,000+$4,666
IHT Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,599+$791
Greytown Advisors Inc. Existing -3,694+$377
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Existing -1,329,745+$234,300
Jag Capital Management LLC Existing -6,010-$67
Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Existing +1,083+$286
Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Existing +345+$2,658
Moors & Cabot Inc. Existing -365,932-$9,909
EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Existing +600+$518
ADE LLC Existing UNCH+$214
Mark Asset Management LP Existing +19,735+$1,519
Founders Financial Alliance LLC Existing +543+$461
Merit Financial Group LLC Existing -291+$442
Western Wealth Management LLC NEW +32,659+$1,928
Sphera Funds Management LTD. Existing -878,000-$34,097
Horizon Wealth Management LLC NEW +5,638+$333
Redwood Investment Management LLC Existing -32,240-$1,294
Integrated Advisors Network LLC Existing -2,692+$907
Trustco Bank Corp N Y Existing -2,477+$520
Barrett Asset Management LLC Existing +16,536+$3,406
Jmac Enterprises LLC NEW +45,417+$2,323
Matrix Private Capital Group LLC NEW +19,980+$1,180
Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Existing -1,078+$1,143
WoodTrust Financial Corp Existing +5,392+$3,040
DF Dent & Co. Inc. Existing -590+$1,048
Syntax Advisors LLC NEW +4,924+$291
Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. NEW +36,914+$2,180
TD Capital Management LLC Existing -171+$25
Full Sail Capital LLC NEW +5,277+$277
Aggregate Change: +2,996,614+$5,098,436

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing PFE positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 13 having decreased their positions and 10 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PFE share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PFE at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 4,197 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PFE shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PFE. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 11,565,801 shares in the aggregate, from 1,916,908,182 up to 1,928,473,983 for a share count increase of approximately 0.60%. The overall top three funds holding PFE on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of PFE Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 409,985,644
2.Wellington Management Group LLP 221,419,680
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 101,065,073
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PFE»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE).

