See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds PepsiCo

February 10, 2023 — 02:49 pm EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 35 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PEP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Assetmark Inc. Existing +3,177+$864
Dividend Assets Capital LLC Existing +335+$280
Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$63
Intrust Bank NA Existing +74+$804
Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH+$64
Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Existing -10,827+$350
Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Existing +1+$602
BCM Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$231
NS Partners Ltd Existing +3,682+$3,043
StoneX Group Inc. Existing +1,134+$448
Evoke Wealth LLC Existing -83+$1,039
Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Existing +425+$165
Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Existing +42,293+$8,585
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Existing +1,320+$1,802
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Existing +146,376+$29,448
Aggregate Change: +187,907+$47,326

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing PEP positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 2 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that TCG Advisory Services LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited PEP common stock as of 12/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PEP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PEP at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 3,489 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PEP shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PEP. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,233,135 shares in the aggregate, from 188,258,079 up to 190,491,214 for a share count increase of approximately 1.19%. The overall top three funds holding PEP on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of PEP Held
1.California Public Employees Retirement System 9,061,606
2.Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 6,050,275
3.Swiss National Bank 5,609,000
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PEP»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP).

