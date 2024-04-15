News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds PepsiCo

April 15, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 30 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) was held by 22 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PEP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -115-$13
Community Bank of Raymore Existing UNCH+$9
Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Existing -250-$32
Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH+$6
Evanson Asset Management LLC Existing +3+$12
Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Existing -66+$30
Retirement Planning Group LLC NEW +1,189+$208
Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Existing +6,089+$1,330
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$18
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Existing -202-$16
Lion Street Advisors LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Fermata Advisors LLC NEW +1,174+$205
West Coast Financial LLC Existing +278+$488
Mechanics Bank Trust Department Existing +1,953+$493
Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Existing -4,600-$26
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Existing -1,052-$156
Curated Wealth Partners LLC Existing -12,216-$1,133,991
Riverview Trust Co Existing UNCH+$18
Annex Advisory Services LLC Existing -286-$22
Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Existing -5,125+$935
Central Valley Advisors LLC Existing -3+$9
Jacobs & Co. CA Existing +4,129+$1,113
Aggregate Change: -9,100-$1,129,382

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing PEP positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 10 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PEP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PEP at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 355 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PEP shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PEP. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 785,711 shares in the aggregate, from 7,169,914 up to 7,955,625 for a share count increase of approximately 10.96%. The overall top three funds holding PEP on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of PEP Held
1.Confluence Investment Management LLC 949,904
2.Guinness Asset Management LTD 913,245
3.Los Angeles Capital Management LLC 553,911
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PEP»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

