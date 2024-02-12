News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds PepsiCo

February 12, 2024

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PEP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Olistico Wealth LLC Existing -960-$162
Legacy Advisors LLC Existing -496-$24
Elevatus Welath Management Existing -15-$2
Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Existing +227+$63
Allianz Asset Management GmbH Existing -102,007-$17,098
Jensen Investment Management Inc. Existing -103,478-$15,603
Sar Wealth Management Group LLC NEW +1,218+$207
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Existing +25,690+$4,367
Journey Advisory Group LLC Existing -280-$35
Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Existing -26+$17
Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV NEW +42,673+$7,300
Stifel Financial Corp Existing +693,873+$119,618
Portfolio Design Labs LLC NEW +3,845+$653
TD Asset Management Inc Existing +51,482+$9,905
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Existing -7,543-$1,218
Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Existing +2,142+$403
Aggregate Change: +606,345+$108,391

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing PEP positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 8 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PEP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PEP at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,038 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PEP shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PEP. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 20,105,467 shares in the aggregate, from 281,161,322 up to 301,266,789 for a share count increase of approximately 7.15%. The overall top three funds holding PEP on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of PEP Held
1.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 19,001,928
2.Norges Bank 15,815,703
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 14,225,798
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP).

