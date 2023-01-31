Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds PayPal Holdings

January 31, 2023 — 01:38 pm EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in PYPL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
KCM Investment Advisors LLC Existing -4,336-$455
Canal Capital Management LLC Existing -562-$144
New World Advisors LLC Existing +281-$23
Kestra Advisory Services LLC Existing +2,360-$1,645
Triumph Capital Management Existing +135-$91
AE Wealth Management LLC Existing -5,794-$3,084
United Capital Management of KS Inc. Existing +2,888+$17
Kessler Investment Group LLC Existing -3,823-$1,041
Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Capital Investment Counsel Inc Existing +530-$123
DT Investment Partners LLC Existing +150-$16
Venturi Wealth Management LLC Existing +229-$37
Bell Bank Existing -209-$95
Aggregate Change: -8,151-$6,737

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing PYPL positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 5 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the PYPL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held PYPL at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 1,738 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of PYPL shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for PYPL. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,917,630 shares in the aggregate, from 46,522,000 down to 41,604,370 for a share count decline of approximately -10.57%. The overall top three funds holding PYPL on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of PYPL Held
1.Lindsell Train Ltd 5,289,702
2.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 3,479,774
3.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 2,434,861
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding PYPL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL).

