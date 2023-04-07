Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds NVIDIA

April 07, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NVDA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Existing +176+$923
Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Existing -5,986+$11,753
Tradewinds LLC. NEW +13,505+$3,751
Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Existing -632+$684
Veracity Capital LLC Existing -5+$403
Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Existing +150+$2,754
Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Existing -346+$802
Independence Bank of Kentucky Existing -1,509+$284
Bangor Savings Bank Existing UNCH+$14
Bartlett & Co. LLC Existing +28+$536
First Community Trust NA Existing -200+$50
Green Alpha Advisors LLC Existing -83+$1,093
Fulton Bank N.A. Existing -572+$5,703
Parsec Financial Management Inc. Existing +243+$764
Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Existing -497+$846
Merrion Investment Management Co LLC NEW +750+$208
BTC Capital Management Inc. Existing -499+$4,063
Aggregate Change: +4,523+$34,631

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing NVDA positions from 12/31/2022 to 03/31/2023, with 10 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NVDA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NVDA at the 03/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 141 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NVDA shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NVDA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 14,367 shares in the aggregate, from 1,181,991 down to 1,167,624 for a share count decline of approximately -1.22%. The overall top three funds holding NVDA on 03/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of NVDA Held
1.Park National Corp OH 203,028
2.Woodstock Corp 105,692
3.Capital Investment Services of America Inc. 95,932
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding NVDA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA).

