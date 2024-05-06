News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds NVIDIA

May 06, 2024 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 53 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) was held by 41 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NVDA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Existing -266+$325
Westchester Capital Management Inc. Existing +50+$153
Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Existing -53+$4,611
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Existing -72,185+$702,809
Etfidea LLC NEW +545+$493
Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$1,225
SFE Investment Counsel Existing -5,384+$4,219
Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Existing +750+$46,598
Petix & Botte Co Existing -494-$43
Diligent Investors LLC Existing +511+$1,495
FLC Capital Advisors Existing -170+$847
Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Existing +4,125+$11,519
Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Existing -3,011-$1,239
Valmark Advisers Inc. Existing +877+$5,359
Sabal Trust CO Existing -436+$669
Gables Capital Management Inc. Existing -805+$7,747
New York Life Investment Management LLC Existing -13,051+$131,502
Savant Capital LLC Existing +4,970+$22,305
Buckhead Capital Management LLC NEW +292+$264
Cornerstone Management Inc. NEW +280+$253
Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Existing -117+$851
Idaho Trust Bank NEW +313+$283
Integrated Advisors Network LLC Existing -6,228+$22,844
Dopkins Wealth Management LLC NEW +440+$398
Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$993
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Existing -2,118+$37,923
Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,605+$1,190
Ocean Capital Management LLC Existing -1,656+$10,983
Lmcg Investments LLC Existing -1,468+$9,695
Consolidated Capital Management LLC Existing -310+$3,438
Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Existing +202+$525
NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Existing +131+$3,976
Candriam S.C.A. Existing +88,669+$323,928
Grandfield & Dodd LLC Existing -211+$503
Financial Council LLC Existing UNCH+$772
Delaney Dennis R Existing -163+$3,457
Broderick Brian C Existing -1,441+$10,581
First Long Island Investors LLC Existing -12,031+$17,585
Hemenway Trust Co LLC Existing -2,751+$21,191
Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Existing +593+$208,797
Lesa Sroufe & Co NEW +289+$262
Aggregate Change: -22,917+$1,621,286

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing NVDA positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 22 having decreased their positions and 6 new positions. Worth noting is that AM Squared Ltd, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited NVDA common stock as of 03/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NVDA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NVDA at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 2,952 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NVDA shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NVDA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,736,985 shares in the aggregate, from 159,968,160 down to 158,231,175 for a share count decline of approximately -1.09%. The overall top three funds holding NVDA on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of NVDA Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 19,140,049
2.Jennison Associates LLC 12,139,354
3.Baillie Gifford & Co. 10,301,549
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding NVDA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

