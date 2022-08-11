Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds NVIDIA

BNK Invest
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 83 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) was held by 34 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NVDA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Existing -280-$2,087
BigSur Wealth Management LLC Existing +3,300-$373
Fortis Capital Management LLC Existing -16,018-$5,519
HighTower Advisors LLC Existing +629-$92,714
Intech Investment Management LLC NEW +715,011+$108,389
MONECO Advisors LLC Existing +287-$776
Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -508-$1,244
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Existing -437,626-$119,789
Opes Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$350
Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Existing -20-$1,325
Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Existing -2,466-$4,345
Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Existing -60-$562
Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Existing -754-$12,538
SFE Investment Counsel Existing +3,656-$3,086
Signaturefd LLC Existing +2,922-$5,455
Tredje AP fonden Existing +4,800-$41,236
UBS Group AG Existing -379,543-$705,695
Wealthsource Partners LLC Existing -4,401-$2,707
Westpac Banking Corp Existing +2,770-$31,549
Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. NEW +27,000+$4,093
Capitolis Advisors LLC Existing +116,152+$14,516
Crown Advisors Management Inc. Existing -2,000-$3,092
Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -2,272-$1,170
Bank of Hawaii Existing -10,070-$4,018
Cable Hill Partners LLC Existing -1,079-$1,224
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Existing -6,444-$11,408
Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Existing +270-$181
Simplify Asset Management Inc. Existing +151,644+$22,421
Horizon Investment Services LLC Existing -209-$1,280
Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC NEW +13,544+$2,053
Peak Asset Management LLC Existing +440-$68
Alps Advisors Inc. Existing +9,880+$1,309
Clearstead Trust LLC Existing -6,761-$2,830
Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Existing UNCH-$165
Aggregate Change: +181,794-$904,005

In terms of shares owned, we count 12 of the above funds having increased existing NVDA positions from 03/31/2022 to 06/30/2022, with 17 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Alliance Wealth Management Group, Cypress Capital Management LLC, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc, and Stegent Equity Advisors Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited NVDA common stock as of 06/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NVDA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NVDA at the 06/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 3,616 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NVDA shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NVDA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 13,969,332 shares in the aggregate, from 260,832,220 down to 246,862,888 for a share count decline of approximately -5.36%. The overall top three funds holding NVDA on 06/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of NVDA Held
1.Jennison Associates LLC 17,297,212
2.Baillie Gifford & Co. 15,304,262
3.Loomis Sayles & Co. L P 13,503,266
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA).

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

