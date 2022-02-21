See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds NVIDIA

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 46 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NVDA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
GAM Holding AG Existing -303+$4,525
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Existing -39,024+$1,747
Viewpoint Capital Management LLC NEW +7,254+$2,133
Visionary Wealth Advisors Existing +572+$883
Voleon Capital Management LP NEW +80,000+$23,529
Vulcan Value Partners LLC Existing -1,274,413-$92,871
Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Existing +495+$786
Wealthsource Partners LLC Existing -29+$885
Wells Fargo & Company MN Existing -598,198+$558,003
William Blair Investment Management LLC Existing +246,290+$95,878
WMS Partners LLC Existing -496+$752
Wulff Hansen & CO. NEW +2,838+$835
Walleye Trading LLC Existing +146,217+$31,701
Wealthquest Corp Existing +50+$369
Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Existing +12,709+$6,346
Western Pacific Wealth Management LP NEW +2,718+$799
Wolf Hill Capital Management LP NEW +1,558+$458
Woodline Partners LP Existing -196,508-$32,309
Aggregate Change: -1,608,270+$604,449

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing NVDA positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 7 having decreased their positions and 5 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NVDA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NVDA at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 6,527 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NVDA shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NVDA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 5,463,439 shares in the aggregate, from 1,577,175,928 down to 1,571,712,489 for a share count decline of approximately -0.35%. The overall top three funds holding NVDA on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of NVDA Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 196,015,550
2.BlackRock Inc. 177,839,722
3.FMR LLC 156,409,847
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA).

