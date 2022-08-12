Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Novartis

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 40 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Novartis (Symbol: NVS) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NVS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Existing -14,535-$1,331
Primecap Management Co. CA Existing -180,650-$72,537
Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Existing -2,000-$201
Hutner Capital Management Inc. Existing -1,516-$148
Cohen Lawrence B Existing -1,167-$182
Insight Advisors LLC PA NEW +27,245+$2,322
Cetera Investment Advisers Existing +811+$17
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Existing +4,039+$246
Rosenbaum Jay D. Existing -877-$102
Cetera Advisors LLC Existing +1,692+$119
Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Existing -22,947-$2,159
Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Existing +1,910+$134
Magnus Financial Group LLC Existing +100$UNCH
King Luther Capital Management Corp Existing +2,412+$174
Naples Global Advisors LLC Existing +1,176+$14
Moreno Evelyn V Existing -34,018-$3,217
Apollon Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,258-$123
O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Existing +14,666+$1,073
Clearbridge Investments LLC Existing -292-$52
Aggregate Change: -205,209-$75,953

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing NVS positions from 03/31/2022 to 06/30/2022, with 10 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Financial Architects Inc, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited NVS common stock as of 06/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NVS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NVS at the 06/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 3,616 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NVS shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NVS. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,909,777 shares in the aggregate, from 50,708,307 down to 48,798,530 for a share count decline of approximately -3.77%. The overall top three funds holding NVS on 06/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of NVS Held
1.Loomis Sayles & Co. L P 15,485,220
2.Boston Partners 4,584,318
3.Principal Financial Group Inc. 2,268,376
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding NVS»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Novartis (Symbol: NVS).

