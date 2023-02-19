Markets
NOC

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Northrop Grumman

February 19, 2023 — 11:45 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 73 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NOC positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Existing +4,346+$2,441
Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Existing -4,100+$2,294
ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Existing -156-$52
Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$2
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Existing -12+$64
Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$142
Rodgers Brothers Inc. Existing -1,488-$641
Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft NEW +1,400+$764
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Existing +2,794+$1,997
Advisor Partners II LLC Existing +377+$660
Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$1,480
Angeles Wealth Management LLC Existing +744+$696
Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP NEW +1,070+$584
Silicon Valley Capital Partners NEW +1$UNCH
BROOKFIELD Corp ON Existing +20,383+$12,894
Bristlecone Advisors LLC Existing -73+$464
Wexford Capital LP Existing +501+$306
Meeder Asset Management Inc. Existing -6,878-$2,513
Point72 Asset Management L.P. Existing -124,739-$57,356
Aggregate Change: -105,830-$35,774

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing NOC positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 7 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Point72 Hong Kong Ltd, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited NOC common stock as of 12/31/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NOC share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NOC at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,626 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NOC shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NOC. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,378,884 shares in the aggregate, from 78,756,110 down to 77,377,226 for a share count decline of approximately -1.75%. The overall top three funds holding NOC on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of NOC Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 12,230,478
2.BlackRock Inc. 9,590,711
3.FMR LLC 6,666,635
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding NOC»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC).

