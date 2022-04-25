Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds NextEra Energy

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 28 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NEE positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Existing -1,044-$164
Menard Financial Group LLC Existing +131-$37
Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Existing -372-$232
Tufton Capital Management Existing UNCH-$84
Cooper Financial Group Existing -4,917-$520
Westside Investment Management Inc. Existing +1,000+$2,024
Emerson Wealth LLC Existing UNCH-$3
Meritage Portfolio Management Existing UNCH-$36
CenterStar Asset Management LLC Existing -7,866-$514
Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Existing +415-$287
PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Existing -5-$4
WoodTrust Financial Corp Existing +2,268+$163
Life Planning Partners Inc Existing UNCH-$10
Wesbanco Bank Inc. Existing -6,139-$2,351
Violich Capital Management Inc. Existing -1,883-$646
Hudson Capital Management LLC Existing +200-$74
TNF LLC Existing +9-$36
Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC NEW +3,560+$291
FNY Investment Advisers LLC NEW +750+$63
Radnor Capital Management LLC Existing -1,100-$225
Aggregate Change: -14,993-$2,682

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing NEE positions from 12/31/2021 to 03/31/2022, with 8 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NEE share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NEE at the 03/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 1,126 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NEE shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NEE. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,993,457 shares in the aggregate, from 34,611,054 up to 37,604,511 for a share count increase of approximately 8.65%. The overall top three funds holding NEE on 03/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of NEE Held
1.Sarasin & Partners LLP 4,120,586
2.Nordea Investment Management AB 2,613,042
3.Truist Financial Corp 2,271,836
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding NEE»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE).

