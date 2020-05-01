See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Netflix

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in NFLX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing NFLX positions from 12/31/2019 to 03/31/2020, with 4 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the NFLX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held NFLX at the 03/31/2020 reporting period (out of the 1,553 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of NFLX shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2019 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for NFLX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,539,458 shares in the aggregate, from 10,174,129 up to 11,713,587 for a share count increase of approximately 15.13%. The overall top three funds holding NFLX on 03/31/2020 were:

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.