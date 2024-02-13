News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Morgan Stanley

February 13, 2024

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 53 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Arrow Financial Corp Existing +3,027+$541
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Existing -258+$47
StoneX Group Inc. Existing +2,634+$384
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Existing +27,845+$6,601
Insight 2811 Inc. Existing -124+$44
Avestar Capital LLC Existing +1,585+$185
Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Existing -477,312-$44,075
Roundview Capital LLC Existing -955-$20
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Existing +629+$905
TD Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$2
New Republic Capital LLC Existing +25+$1,182
TFO Wealth Partners LLC Existing +4,733+$442
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Existing +4,100+$6,571
Fiduciary Trust Co Existing +2,240+$4,565
Alberta Investment Management Corp Existing +10,725+$1,330
Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Existing -2,505-$157
Aggregate Change: -423,611-$21,453

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing MS positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 5 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MS at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,038 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MS shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MS. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 14,929,989 shares in the aggregate, from 592,142,118 up to 607,072,107 for a share count increase of approximately 2.52%. The overall top three funds holding MS on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of MS Held
1.Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. 377,085,167
2.Fisher Asset Management LLC 20,250,725
3.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 20,197,232
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS).

