See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Morgan Stanley

August 08, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 34 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Wunderlich Capital Managemnt NEW +233+$20
Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$4
Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Existing +1,487+$92
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Existing +300+$6
Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$486
Commerce Bank Existing -65,131-$8,170
Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Existing UNCH-$41
Interchange Capital Partners LLC Existing -10,432-$923
Column Capital Advisors LLC Existing -7-$1
United Fire Group Inc Existing UNCH-$91
Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Existing -106-$23
Baron Wealth Management LLC Existing +2-$10
Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Existing -425-$48
Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Existing -1,821-$184
AR Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$27
Aggregate Change: -75,900-$9,890

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing MS positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MS common stock as of 06/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MS at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,278 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MS shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MS. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 16,335,012 shares in the aggregate, from 116,890,613 down to 100,555,601 for a share count decline of approximately -13.97%. The overall top three funds holding MS on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of MS Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 12,743,740
2.Bank of Montreal Can 6,413,293
3.Principal Financial Group Inc. 5,290,426
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MS»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

