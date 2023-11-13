News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Microsoft

November 13, 2023

BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MSFT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
ESL Trust Services LLC Existing UNCH-$51
Sonen Capital LLC Existing +28-$242
Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Existing -6,400-$2,418
Marsico Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$17,746
Rinkey Investments Existing -277-$128
Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Existing +47-$136
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Existing -17,729-$20,516
Nemes Rush Group LLC Existing +1,349-$1,434
Navellier & Associates Inc. Existing +14,146+$4,312
University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. NEW +33+$10
Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Existing -31,613-$35,018
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Existing -3,752-$9,413
Strategy Asset Managers LLC Existing -3,236-$2,428
Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Existing -613-$1,503
Arrow Financial Corp Existing -5,269-$3,363
ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Existing +79,163+$20,333
Westpac Banking Corp Existing +64,746+$14,266
Forge First Asset Management Inc. NEW +15,000+$4,736
Aggregate Change: +105,623-$50,739

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing MSFT positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 8 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MSFT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MSFT at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,864 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MSFT shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MSFT. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,463,907 shares in the aggregate, from 992,341,904 up to 994,805,811 for a share count increase of approximately 0.25%. The overall top three funds holding MSFT on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of MSFT Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 70,582,308
2.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 43,426,308
3.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 38,538,270
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MSFT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

