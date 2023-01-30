Markets
MSFT

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Microsoft

January 30, 2023 — 09:57 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 56 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) was held by 47 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MSFT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Existing +2,544+$2,877
Cowa LLC Existing UNCH+$27
AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Existing -978-$145
Natixis Advisors L.P. Existing +373,071+$109,610
Beacon Capital Management LLC Existing +2,101+$414
Denver Wealth Management Inc. Existing +41+$19
TruWealth Advisors LLC Existing +2,591+$1,259
Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Existing -276+$272
Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Existing -320-$123
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1,980-$511
Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Existing +5,311+$1,308
ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -193+$1
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Existing -359,391+$70,127
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Existing -1,488+$143
Regal Wealth Group Inc. Existing +184+$49
Concord Wealth Partners Existing -4,372-$889
Welch Group LLC Existing +4,521+$2,646
Planning Center Inc. Existing +1,501+$395
Thomas Story & Son LLC Existing UNCH+$11
Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Existing UNCH+$4
Mosaic Advisors LLC Existing +493+$125
Hudson Value Partners LLC Existing -1,370-$171
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Existing -7,819-$1,734
Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Existing +797+$335
Signaturefd LLC Existing +6,840+$2,545
TKG Advisors LLC Existing -13,304-$3,092
Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Existing -169-$11
Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Existing +1,099+$296
Annex Advisory Services LLC Existing +7,700+$2,242
Congress Park Capital LLC Existing +305+$266
Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Existing -23+$16
Compass Capital Management Inc. Existing +2,902+$2,177
Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Existing +1+$81
Northern Financial Advisors Inc NEW +8,837+$2,119
Optas LLC Existing +651+$324
ADE LLC Existing +75+$64
Peak Financial Management Inc. Existing +55+$42
MONECO Advisors LLC Existing +222+$200
Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Existing -82+$31
FLC Capital Advisors Existing -226+$79
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Existing +8+$63
Chapin Davis Inc. NEW +36,692+$8,800
PFG Advisors Existing +5,684+$2,264
Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC NEW +58,374+$13,999
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Existing -15,117-$4,575
Howard Capital Management Inc. Existing +83+$33
Leisure Capital Management Existing -415+$69
Aggregate Change: +119,120+$214,081

In terms of shares owned, we count 25 of the above funds having increased existing MSFT positions from 09/30/2022 to 12/31/2022, with 16 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MSFT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MSFT at the 12/31/2022 reporting period (out of the 1,601 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MSFT shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MSFT. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 9,316,340 shares in the aggregate, from 162,770,593 up to 172,086,933 for a share count increase of approximately 5.72%. The overall top three funds holding MSFT on 12/31/2022 were:

»FundShares of MSFT Held
1.New York State Teachers Retirement System 8,764,327
2.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 6,247,317
3.Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC 5,951,341
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MSFT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 ETFs With Notable Inflows
 MITL Options Chain
 MMYT Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.