See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Microsoft

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2020 reporting period, and noticed that Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MSFT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
NatWest Group plc Existing -109,783-$21,988
HCR Wealth Advisors Existing +496+$833
Salomon & Ludwin LLC Existing +430+$114
LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Existing +44,041+$14,394
ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Existing -918+$954
Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1,939+$1,185
Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Existing +4,999+$2,018
Glassman Wealth Services Existing +7,605+$2,171
Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. NEW +4,758+$1,058
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System NEW +121,331+$28,477
Searle & CO. Existing -14+$411
Capital Planning Advisors LLC Existing +233+$710
Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Existing -86+$167
Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Existing -1,018+$266
Surevest LLC Existing +1,021+$492
Iowa State Bank Existing -385+$526
SG Americas Securities LLC Existing +805,228-$127,608
BancorpSouth Bank Existing +928+$1,158
Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Existing +7,999+$2,497
Aggregate Change: +888,804-$92,165

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing MSFT positions from 09/30/2020 to 12/31/2020, with 6 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MSFT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MSFT at the 12/31/2020 reporting period (out of the 1,755 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MSFT shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2020 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MSFT. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,706,738 shares in the aggregate, from 283,868,419 up to 287,575,157 for a share count increase of approximately 1.31%. The overall top three funds holding MSFT on 12/31/2020 were:

»FundShares of MSFT Held
1.Fisher Asset Management LLC 23,393,871
2.California Public Employees Retirement System 18,421,753
3.Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt 10,861,000
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MSFT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT).

