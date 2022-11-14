Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Microsoft

November 14, 2022 — 09:15 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 112 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) was held by 68 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MSFT positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Maplelane Capital LLC Existing +386,000+$88,583
Americana Partners LLC Existing +5,351-$897
Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Existing +3,709-$1,509
Cetera Advisors LLC Existing +12,962-$2,161
Cetera Investment Advisers Existing -103,436-$33,819
Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Existing +53,654-$1,826
Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Existing -89-$197
Finer Wealth Management Inc. Existing -28-$622
TownSquare Capital LLC Existing +3,929-$6,275
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Existing -13-$427
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Existing -2-$201
Pacific Center for Financial Services Existing +95-$63
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Existing +103,634+$13,750
Truefg LLC Existing UNCH-$29
Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Existing -27-$197
Insight Holdings Group LLC Existing UNCH-$2,522
Stockbridge Partners LLC Existing +171,181+$3,742
Charles Lim Capital Ltd NEW +75,000+$17,468
Archon Capital Management LLC NEW +37,500+$8,734
L2 Asset Management LLC Existing +1,986+$43
Schroder Investment Management Group Existing +231,584-$222,449
Codex Capital L.L.C. Existing -3,700-$4,639
Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Existing +2,950-$6
Qtron Investments LLC Existing -973-$1,850
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Existing +209,631+$10,148
Pitcairn Co. Existing -471-$2,152
Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Existing +4,300+$835
Destination Wealth Management Existing +940-$3,926
Beck Bode LLC Existing -48,283-$13,445
Round Hill Asset Management Existing UNCH-$203
Private Advisory Group LLC Existing -9,734-$4,442
First Foundation Advisors Existing -10,353-$32,284
Cerity Partners LLC Existing +6,106-$19,463
Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Existing -75-$77
Main Street Research LLC Existing +3,878+$644
Baxter Bros Inc. Existing -3,032-$4,758
Clearstead Trust LLC Existing +20,493+$3,929
True North Advisors LLC Existing -2,069-$1,144
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Existing +358,667-$870,180
ClariVest Asset Management LLC Existing -15,000-$20,503
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Existing UNCH-$385
Legal & General Group Plc Existing -2,586,376-$1,913,725
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Existing +10,198-$26,756
Immersion Capital LLP Existing -11,700-$9,589
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Existing UNCH$UNCH
GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Existing +2,024-$1,180
Shell Asset Management Co. Existing -173,219-$58,156
Altshuler Shaham Ltd Existing +140,589+$20,856
DSM Capital Partners LLC Existing -179,195-$114,364
Howard Hughes Medical Institute NEW +37,000+$8,617
Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Existing UNCH-$278
Roble Belko & Company Inc Existing UNCH-$158
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Existing -6,732-$6,983
Settian Capital LP Existing +7,000+$1,323
Mount Capital Ltd NEW +8,700+$2,026
AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Existing +164,430-$43,923
Hsbc Holdings PLC Existing -1,059,333-$558,326
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Existing -9,653-$4,207
Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Existing -251-$3,588
Prudential PLC Existing +23,541-$1,733
E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Existing -934-$3,132
Cheviot Value Management LLC Existing -948-$1,759
Pictet Asset Management SA Existing -124,955-$142,915
SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd NEW +3,500+$815
Union Investments & Development Ltd. Existing UNCH-$21
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Existing -1,679-$1,322
Cipher Capital LP NEW +25,768+$6,001
ING Groep NV Existing -467,334-$150,776
Aggregate Change: -2,703,294-$4,108,028

In terms of shares owned, we count 25 of the above funds having increased existing MSFT positions from 06/30/2022 to 09/30/2022, with 29 having decreased their positions and 6 new positions. Worth noting is that Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited MSFT common stock as of 09/30/2022.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MSFT share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MSFT at the 09/30/2022 reporting period (out of the 4,013 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MSFT shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2022 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MSFT. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,369,966 shares in the aggregate, from 1,285,995,084 down to 1,281,625,118 for a share count decline of approximately -0.34%. The overall top three funds holding MSFT on 09/30/2022 were:

»FundShares of MSFT Held
1.FMR LLC 204,088,395
2.Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA 40,345,546
3.Swiss National Bank 30,791,655
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MSFT»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT).

