See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Micron

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 51 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and noticed that Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in MU positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Brandes Investment Partners LP Existing +3,731+$5,039
AIA Group Ltd Existing -6,588+$281
Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Existing +2,374+$3,999
Silicon Valley Capital Partners Existing +4+$216
NinePointTwo Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$489
Sandy Spring Bank Existing +562+$69
Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Existing +44,234+$4,254
TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Existing -7,069+$633
Annapolis Financial Services LLC Existing +1,150+$125
W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Existing +724+$1,012
Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Existing +25+$869
Metis Global Partners LLC NEW +9,818+$914
Hsbc Holdings PLC Existing -426,859+$16,944
Aggregate Change: -377,894+$34,844

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing MU positions from 09/30/2021 to 12/31/2021, with 3 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the MU share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held MU at the 12/31/2021 reporting period (out of the 3,534 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of MU shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2021 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for MU. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 16,158,067 shares in the aggregate, from 253,302,838 down to 237,144,771 for a share count decline of approximately -6.38%. The overall top three funds holding MU on 12/31/2021 were:

»FundShares of MU Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 84,437,352
2.Northern Trust Corp 11,431,169
3.Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 9,259,655
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding MU»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU).

