META

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Meta Platforms

April 11, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in META positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Ridgewood Investments LLC Existing -936+$84
Lantz Financial LLC Existing -4+$181
Sunflower Bank N.A. Existing -78+$358
Grandview Asset Management LLC Existing +24+$1,133
Grassi Investment Management Existing -10+$232
Bank of New Hampshire Existing UNCH+$130
Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Existing +5,593+$4,736
First Community Trust NA Existing +148+$1,041
Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Existing +94+$1,403
Ferguson Shapiro LLC Existing +55+$112
Sterling Financial Group Inc. Existing -4+$138
Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC NEW +418+$203
CVA Family Office LLC Existing +13+$574
Triangle Securities Wealth Management Existing -487+$526
Red Spruce Capital LLC Existing -327+$1,094
Buckingham Capital Management Inc. NEW +412+$200
Parkside Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$251
LexAurum Advisors LLC Existing +1+$236
Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Existing -109+$1,216
Aggregate Change: +4,803+$13,848

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing META positions from 12/31/2023 to 03/31/2024, with 8 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the META share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held META at the 03/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 142 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of META shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for META. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 227,606 shares in the aggregate, from 2,656,763 up to 2,884,369 for a share count increase of approximately 8.57%. The overall top three funds holding META on 03/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of META Held
1.Los Angeles Capital Management LLC 1,648,226
2.Northside Capital Management LLC 401,794
3.CWM LLC 216,870
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding META»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META).

