News & Insights

Markets
META

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Meta Platforms

January 12, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in META positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Brookstone Capital Management Existing +1,551+$1,685
Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -65+$273
AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Existing -81+$5
Riverpark Capital Management LLC Existing -642+$251
Asio Capital LLC Existing +291+$1,310
Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV NEW +697+$247
RiverPark Advisors LLC Existing -3,134-$14
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Existing +10+$87
Orgel Wealth Management LLC Existing +20+$61
Affinity Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$54
Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Existing +8+$116
Contravisory Investment Management Inc. NEW +1,235+$437
17 Capital Partners LLC NEW +44,587+$15,782
1834 Investment Advisors Co. Existing -2,598-$483
Joule Financial LLC Existing -37+$39
Aggregate Change: +41,842+$19,850

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing META positions from 09/30/2023 to 12/31/2023, with 6 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the META share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held META at the 12/31/2023 reporting period (out of the 380 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of META shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for META. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 345,630 shares in the aggregate, from 9,518,479 down to 9,172,849 for a share count decline of approximately -3.63%. The overall top three funds holding META on 12/31/2023 were:

»FundShares of META Held
1.DNB Asset Management AS 3,007,140
2.Nordea Investment Management AB 2,561,033
3.Sarasin & Partners LLP 547,649
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding META»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 SVA Videos
 SJB Average Annual Return
 FOLD Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.