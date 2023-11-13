News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Meta Platforms

November 13, 2023

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 52 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) was held by 26 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in META positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
CenterBook Partners LP Existing +13,879+$4,411
CI Investments Inc. Existing -110,361-$18,199
Stokes Family Office LLC Existing -582-$60
Columbia Asset Management Existing -130-$27
ArchPoint Investors Existing UNCH+$36
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd NEW +42,850+$12,864
Glenview Trust co Existing +10,201+$5,339
Aigen Investment Management LP NEW +5,613+$1,685
Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Existing -62-$15
Pearl River Capital LLC NEW +3,732+$1,120
Chiron Investment Management LLC Existing -21,708-$6,147
Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Existing +49+$32
Pecaut & CO. Existing UNCH+$14
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Existing +290+$135
Qtron Investments LLC Existing -2,183-$336
Claret Asset Management Corp Existing -894+$595
Intact Investment Management Inc. Existing -800-$141
Davis Asset Management L.P. Existing UNCH+$6,615
Sargent Investment Group LLC Existing +755+$241
BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Existing -27,077-$5,482
Mirabella Financial Services LLP Existing -25,991-$7,415
Maxi Investments CY Ltd Existing UNCH+$253
Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +98+$55
Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Existing +3,185+$1,100
Invesco Ltd. Existing -1,265,137-$132,939
RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC NEW +15,746+$4,727
Aggregate Change: -1,358,527-$131,539

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing META positions from 06/30/2023 to 09/30/2023, with 11 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that Princeton Capital Management LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited META common stock as of 09/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the META share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held META at the 09/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 3,864 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of META shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for META. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,054,524 shares in the aggregate, from 288,021,308 down to 286,966,784 for a share count decline of approximately -0.37%. The overall top three funds holding META on 09/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of META Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 16,265,398
2.Sanders Capital LLC 14,225,321
3.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 13,143,462
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding META»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META).

