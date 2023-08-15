News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Meta Platforms

August 15, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 96 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2023 reporting period, and noticed that Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) was held by 34 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in META positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
CenterBook Partners LP Existing -13,098-$1,393
PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Existing -26,438+$1,377
Fayez Sarofim & Co Existing -121,628+$7,805
Shellback Capital LP Existing +15,000+$12,559
Strategic Global Advisors LLC Existing -2,780+$2,283
Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Existing +50,026+$15,997
Calixto Global Investors LP Existing -18,700-$565
Ardent Capital Management Inc. Existing -143+$2,091
Janus Henderson Group PLC Existing +2,994,369+$1,132,142
Vanguard Group Inc. Existing +602,310+$13,748,285
American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Existing +210+$1,151
Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Existing +21,689+$117,587
Tabor Asset Management LP NEW +26,471+$7,597
Soma Equity Partners LP Existing -350,000-$36,659
Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Existing -2,050+$16,462
AXA S.A. Existing -18,158+$11,511
Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Existing +183,710+$53,220
Quantamental Technologies LLC NEW +2,476+$711
Ascent Group LLC Existing +9,166+$4,186
In Depth Partners LLC Existing +492+$2,667
Highlander Capital Management LLC Existing -25+$275
Gladstone Capital Management LLP Existing -252,251-$18,807
HighTower Advisors LLC Existing -117,428+$30,763
Abrams Capital Management L.P. Existing -1,013,732-$129,446
Utah Retirement Systems Existing -16,600+$24,979
Tairen Capital Ltd Existing +749,929+$232,437
Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Existing -58,845+$32,339
Archon Partners LLC Existing -3,400+$2,881
TCG Advisory Services LLC Existing +15,269+$4,745
Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Existing -825+$20,078
J. Goldman & Co LP Existing -333,419-$70,650
Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Existing -3,321+$43,066
Credit Capital Investments LLC Existing -1,500+$433
Harding Loevner LP Existing -293,628+$53,534
Aggregate Change: +2,023,148+$15,325,641

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing META positions from 03/31/2023 to 06/30/2023, with 21 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Ardsley Advisory Partners LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited META common stock as of 06/30/2023.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the META share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held META at the 06/30/2023 reporting period (out of the 4,850 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of META shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2023 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for META. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,875,224 shares in the aggregate, from 917,733,392 up to 920,608,616 for a share count increase of approximately 0.31%. The overall top three funds holding META on 06/30/2023 were:

»FundShares of META Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 155,776,067
2.FMR LLC 125,808,261
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 44,053,475
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding META»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »



BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
